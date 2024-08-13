Swifties are not fans of new Taylor Swift wax figure Wax figure of Taylor Swift on display in Hamburg, Germany

A new wax figure of Taylor Swift is getting a lot of attention from Swifties, but not for the right reasons.

The figure was unveiled Monday at the Panoptikum Wax Museum in Hamburg, Germany. The Taylor Swift tribute is wearing what appears to be a knockoff of the iconic sequined 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards romper.

We posted a photo of the figure on the On The Red Carpet social media pages asking "Did they get it right?" The comments range from "No, but it's better than others I've seen" to "Honestly, it's pretty horrible! FAIL." There are similar comments popping up all over the internet.

Dr. Susanne Faerber, CEO Panoptikum, and the figure's artist, Lisa Buscher, are seen in photos posing with the figure. The Panoptikum is the oldest and largest wax museum in Germany with more than 120 celebrity wax figures.

