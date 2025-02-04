Swedish police say about 10 people killed in shooting at adult education center

Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalized. Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police didn't immediately know how many people were wounded in the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm. Authorities were working to identify the deceased. They didn't immediately provide an exact number of fatalities.

Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

A shooting at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday left five people with gunshot wounds, a figure that apparently includes the gunman, officials said. One of the people shot was in serious condition, while a sixth person had minor injuries.

Few other concrete details emerged from a news conference that included police and medical officials hours after the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The local head of police, Roberto Eid Forest, told reporters that investigators were working to determine more information about the shooting.

"The investigation is somewhat unclear," he said during the briefing. "It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside the school (building) or whether there may be more perpetrators."

Police would only say that the gunman was one of the people hospitalized after Tuesday's shooting. Four of the five people who were shot underwent surgery, including one person who was seriously wounded. Two others were described as stable and another was considered slightly injured, Jonas Claesson, regional director of health and medical services, said during the news conference. Police said that no officers were shot.

Local government officials later said a sixth person was hospitalized with minor injuries that were not gunshot wounds.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

The shooting erupted after many students had gone home following a national exam. Police vehicles and ambulances, lights flashing, blanketed the parking lots and streets around the school as a helicopter buzzed overhead.

Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon after the exam. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.

Students sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting, which began at around 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom. "Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that it was "a very painful day for all of Sweden," Swedish media reported.

"My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was exchanged for terror," Kristersson said. "Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience."