'Stay out of our neighborhood': League City police search for suspect seen on video assaulting woman

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A subdivision in League City is on alert as police look for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was getting her mail.

Police say the woman is thankfully OK and wasn't seriously hurt.

Investigators say last week, on July 24, the victim was walking to her mailbox when she saw a strange man approach her from behind. He's accused of grabbing her and telling her he loved her.

The victim said he was a man she'd never seen. Investigators said the woman started shouting for help as the man attempted to put his hand over her mouth. She was able to get away and find help, and the man was seen on video walking away and out of the area.

Several neighbors told ABC13 they're prepared to defend themselves and are on high alert after last week's happenings. Others say they're not concerned.

Neighbors in the Briar Glen subdivision have a message for the suspect.

"Turn yourself in," neighbor Cynthia Medsger said. "Definitely stay out of our neighborhood. Hopefully, the police will catch you soon."

If you have any information about this situation or you recognize the suspect, authorities urge you to call the League City Police Department.

