Driver critical after being shot multiple times while sitting at red light, Houston PD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says a man is in the hospital after he was shot while sitting at a stop light early on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident at about 1 a.m. at the S. Wayside Drive and Polk Street intersection.

According to police, the driver of a green Toyota 4Runner was stopped at the light when someone in a white Nissan Altima pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle at least five times.

The victim was hit by several bullets and the suspect took off.

HPD said the victim was able drive himself several blocks before he pulled into a parking lot.

He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not have any other information on the suspect other than he was driving the white Nissan Altima.

