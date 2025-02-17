24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged for allegedly robbing jogger at knifepoint in Tomball park on Valentine's Day

KTRK logo
Monday, February 17, 2025 10:27PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a jogger at knifepoint in a Tomball park on Valentine's Day.

According to court documents, William Timothy Hollywood approached a man jogging in a park on Feb. 14 and threatened him with a knife to steal the jogger's belongings.

Hollywood was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities have not released further details on whether the suspect managed to steal anything or if the jogger was injured.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW