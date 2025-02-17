Man charged for allegedly robbing jogger at knifepoint in Tomball park on Valentine's Day

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a jogger at knifepoint in a Tomball park on Valentine's Day.

According to court documents, William Timothy Hollywood approached a man jogging in a park on Feb. 14 and threatened him with a knife to steal the jogger's belongings.

Hollywood was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities have not released further details on whether the suspect managed to steal anything or if the jogger was injured.

The case remains under investigation.