Man charged for allegedly robbing jogger at knifepoint in Tomball park on Valentine's Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a jogger at knifepoint in a Tomball park on Valentine's Day.
According to court documents, William Timothy Hollywood approached a man jogging in a park on Feb. 14 and threatened him with a knife to steal the jogger's belongings.
Hollywood was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities have not released further details on whether the suspect managed to steal anything or if the jogger was injured.
The case remains under investigation.