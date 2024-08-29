Supremes and sisterhood! New Hulu film highlights friendship and family

"The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" is all about finding strength through your sister-friends! It's streaming now on Hulu.

It's said that friends are the family you choose. In "The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat," three friends known as "The Supremes" deal with life's ups and downs through the decades and get through it all together.

On The Red Carpet spoke to the cast about the themes of the film.

"This was a story of joy," said Uzo Aduba, who plays Clarice. "Even with all the heart and heartbreak that life can throw at you that we all know, you realize at the end there's love and joy and there's nothing, nothing, nothing more important than your friends and friends that are like sisters."

For Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who plays Odette and Sanaa Lathan, who plays Barbara Jean, showing both the strong and vulnerable sides of these women was important.

"Now I think about it a little bit, you know, and, and sort of seeing how Odette was hiding so much and performing strength when she was really fragile and coming apart because of her illness," Ellis-Taylor said.

"It's a woman thing, but it's specifically a black woman thing," Lathan added. "We had to be strong historically, like stronger than we ever should have had to be."

Mekhi Pfifer, who plays Odette's husband James said this project is unlike anything he's done before.

"I've never seen characters written this rich, this humanized, especially men supporting the women, in a very realistic, humanized way, without flaws and our, accomplishments," Pfifer explained.

"Life kicks your butt, it's very much weathering the storm but the thing is it's about who gives you that umbrella," director Tina Mabry added. "Who are the people that fill your cup when it's cracked? And the thing is we were able to not only tell that in a story but that was our cast and our crew."

The actresses who played the young Supremes said this movie made them realize the importance of cultivating those key friendships.

"This movie and how it was beautifully constructed and how it's portrayed reminded me that, no, this is the standard of how friendship should be for it to last a lifetime," said Abigail Achiri who plays young Clarice.

"If someone isn't OK with me going through hard times and not always being my top self, that's not the person for me," added Kyanna Simone, who plays young Odette.

Tati Gabrielle, who plays young Barbara Jean said, "It enhanced my appreciation and made me realize how much needs to go into a friendship at this time to be able to make it those 30 years."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures, Hulu and this ABC station.