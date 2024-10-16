The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028

This will be the fourth time the NFL's championship game is played in Atlanta and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA -- The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting.

This will be the fourth time the NFL's championship game is played in Atlanta and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was the site when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII," Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said. "Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O'Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world's largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl 53 in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination."

The first two Super Bowls held in Atlanta were at the now-demolished Georgia Dome in 1994 and 2000.

New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.

"Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028."