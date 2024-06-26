'The Bear' sets sights on culinary excellence for season 3 of hit show

NEW YORK -- Can we get a "yes chef!" because "The Bear" is back with season three of the award-winning show premiering on Wednesday.

Season one of the FX hit introduced audiences to Carmy, a young chef played by Jeremy Allen White, returning home to Chicago to run his family's struggling sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in the family.

In season two, we saw the evolution of that sandwich shop and its staff to a high-end restaurant.

Now, in season three, they have their sights set on culinary excellence.

You could call it a love letter to the restaurant industry -- the show has become a cultural phenomenon.

From the high-stakes kitchen culture to the family and chosen-family dynamics, "The Bear" and its Emmy Award-winning cast just gets it right.

The latest season promises more backstories, more challenges, more family dynamics, and some more romance.

In season three, the front and back-of-house crew are focused on fine-tuning their fine dining.

"They're trying to make something really special with the new restaurant. And the ambitions of the show dovetail with that," said Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who portrays restaurant manager Richie. "It's very tender and really caring towards the people that populate the show so far."

Ayo Edebiri, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Sydney, said everyone can connect with parts of the show.

"There's so much reality baked into the worldbuilding of the show," Edebiri said. "You know, everybody's eaten at a restaurant, everybody's grieved, everybody's had an insane cousin, there's so many points of connection, it's really wild but it's a really lucky ride that we get to be on."

