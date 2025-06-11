Sources: Knicks blocked from talking to Kidd, Udoka, Finch

TheDallas Maverickshave become the latest to rebuff theNew York Knicksin their search for a new head coach.

On Wednesday morning, the Mavs firmly rejected the Knicks' request to speak with Jason Kidd, sources told ESPN.

Kidd joinsHouston Rockets coach Ime Udoka andMinnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch as those whose teams have denied permission to interview with New York, sources confirmed.

In addition, the Knicks asked to speak with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder but were firmly denied, sources told ESPN. Snyder completed his third season in Atlanta.

Udoka and Finch are both coming off successful seasons with their respective teams, as the Rockets ended a four-your playoff drought as the West's No. 2 seed and the Wolves made their second straight conference finals.

New York is searching for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau last week in a surprising move after he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Jay Wright, who coached three current Knicks starters when he was with Villanova, reportedly informed New York last week that he wouldn't be interested in the position.

SNY first reported the Rockets' denial of the Knicks' request, and podcast hostMike Francesa first reported the Wolves giving their refusal.br/]