USC student among those killed in Cybertruck crash in Northern California

LOS ANGELES -- One of the three people killed in a deadly Tesla Cybertruck crash in Northern California on Wednesday was a USC student, the school confirmed to ABC7.

The City of Piedmont in the Bay Area shared photos of the three victims, who were from the small city just outside of Oakland.

The families of the three victims shared statements, all saying the three individuals were caring loving people, and shared their gratitude for the community's support.

Statement from the family of Soren Dixon

We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, and friend Soren Dixon. Soren had a boundless enthusiasm for life and was known for his infectious smile, his love of family and friends, his passion for sports, and his deep affection for all animals, especially his dog, Ruby. Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

His kind, gentle soul touched everyone around him; he had a wide circle of friends and a close relationship with his brothers Colin and Aidan. He accepted challenges readily, whether in academics or on the athletic field-he was an ambitious, dedicated student and a team player in sports and in life. He will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

Our family appreciates the outpouring of support and sympathy, but requests that all media inquiries and public attention be limited out of respect for our need to grieve privately. Thank you for your compassion, sensitivity, and respect.

Statement from the family of Jack Nelson

Our family mourns the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Jack Nelson. Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy. He was an exceptional athlete and loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains.

More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day. Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him.

Our family is very grateful for the love and support we've received from our community. We ask for the privacy and space we need to grieve our son and brother, and will not have any further statement. Thank you for respecting our wishes.

Statement from the family of Krysta Tsukahara

We are crushed by our loss of Krysta. Krysta Tsukahara was a graduate of the Piedmont High School Class of 2023 and was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design. Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed.

The Tsukaharas thank our family, friends, and neighbors for their support but request that the community respect our privacy during this difficult time.

The details

Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a collision alert from an iPhone, which provided police with the location of the crash, according to Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a crash.

"Officers arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames," Bowers said at a press conference Wednesday.

Another motorist was able to pull one person from the Cybertruck, Bowers said.

Officers attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire was too intense for the extinguishers to be effective, police said.

The Piedmont Fire Department responded and was ultimately able to extinguish the flames, according to Bowers.

Police believe it is possible the people involved in the crash were at a function together before the incident.

There is no evidence that a mechanical issue with the electric truck caused the crash, police said.

Speed was a factor in the collision, but there were other factors that likely contributed to the deadly crash, Bowers said.

The Piedmont Police Department is investigating along with the California Highway Patrol.

ABC News contributed to this report.