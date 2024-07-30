Man from Jenn's past crashes 'The Bachelorette'

This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico break down episode 4 of "The Bachelorette." Jenn Tran meets her 12 remaining men in New Zealand.

She goes on a one-on-one date with Sam M. Is the chemistry still there? Did his unwillingness to listen to her at Sky Tower hurt his chances or did he do enough to recover from his missteps during the evening portion of their date? Sam M.'s family, meantime, has hit social media with claims that he is getting a bad edit.

The group date took to the rugby pitch to let Jenn watch the men face off. It did bring out their competitive nature, especially for Sam N. Did our love virgin come on too strong or was he DOA? Also, Jonathon and Marcus both seemed to advance their relationships with Jenn.

Finally, Devin didn't have to steal time, it was all his! He got a one-on-one date where they explored the culture of the region. He loved learning about the traditions and the date brought up a lot of conversation about family and religion. They have a lot in common due to being raised primarily by their mothers and both having fathers that they don't have relationships with at this point in time. Devin also told Jenn he was falling for her. Jenn said in an interview, not in front of Devin, that she could see him as her future fiancé.

But wait, who is this? It's Matthew, Jenn's ex crashing the show. He dated Jenn for a few months three years ago. Jenn thought they were just friends, but Matthew flew across the globe to tell her he loves her and he's ready for a real relationship and to get engaged. Wow. That's a lot! Should she allow him on the show? What will the guys think?

