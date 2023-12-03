10 best gifts for four-legged friends and pet lovers this season

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Our pets are companions we hold near and dear to our hearts. Chances are, you or someone you know refers to their dog as their fur baby or cherishes their cats. Our pets keep us company and provide unconditional love, which is why they should be celebrated. Finding gifts for your four-legged friend can be difficult (especially if they're picky), which is why we have your back. From holiday boxes full of toys and treats to functional gifts that will make pet care easy, there is something for any pet owner.

Best Gifts for Cats and Dogs

Chewy Frisco Flip Sequin Naughty/Nice List Dog & Cat Hoodie $15.99 Shop Now

Is your four-legged friend naughty or nice? If you love dressing up your pet this is the perfect hoodie your companion looking festive.

56% off Chewy K&H Pet Products Cat & Dog Bed Warmer $31.19

$71.99 Shop Now

Our pups love curling up under the sunny spots near windows. If your pet does the same, a bed warmer will be the perfect gift to keep them cozy this winter. This bed warmer comes in sizes ranging from small to giant and can be easily placed in any pet bed

40% off Walmart 2.8L Pet Fountain with Smart Pump $29.99

$49.99 Shop Now

It can be hard to keep your pet interested in their drinking bowl or even make sure they are getting the hydration they need. This pet fountain has two different flows: a flower waterfall (similar to a faucet) and a gentle fountain. This is perfect for keeping your pets hydrated and engaged.

Amazon WOOF Pupsicle $19.99 Shop now

This interactive dog toy can hold a treat to keep your pet entertained for extended periods of time. They're available in two sizes, small and large, depending on your pet's breed.

Amazon Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Toy $5.99 Shop now

Perfect for elder pets, these plush toys are available in various styles and are designed for sensitive teeth. You can play fetch with them or just leave it in your dog's bed to cuddle with.

Amazon YVE Life Laser Cat Toys $25 Shop now

This laser toy can automatically detect your pet moving and then stays active for 15 minutes to keep your cat or kitten entertained. It has three laser speed modes and is rechargeable for ease of use.

Best Gifts for Pet Lovers

Amazon Furbo 360 Dog Camera Shop Now

Leaving your pets at home can be stressful, especially if you have an anxious pup or a pup that likes to get into trouble. This 360-degree dog camera is Amazon's choice for pet cameras and a pet owner favorite. This camera rotates to keep your dog in view at all times, so you can be home even when you're not.

Amazon Anavia Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace $19.99 to $39.99 Shop Now

This sentimental gift is a #1 best seller on Amazon. A personalized gift can mean the world to the person receiving it. What I love about this necklace is the unique sketch style of the portrait and how it can be used as a keepsake for a friend who may have lost a pet.

Amazon ROVERLUND Airline-Compliant Pet Carrier $169.00 Shop Now

These carriers make life easier for jet-setting pet owners. These carriers are stylish and come in six different colors, but that's not even the best part about this bag. They have a leak-proof bottom, so you won't have to worry about any accidents, and the shoulder strap turns into a durable leash for your pup.

34% off Amazon BISSELL Little Green $81.29

$123.59 Shop now

The Little Green can mop up any pet accidents with ease and works well for carpets, upholstery or your car seats. It's lightweight too, making it one of the best portable carpet cleaners.

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.