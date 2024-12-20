Share your story as ABC13 launches 'Our American Family'

ABC13 Houston is teaming up with our partners at ABC News and other ABC-owned stations to tell the story of "Our American Family."

We want to follow everyday families throughout 2025 - and possibly beyond - to see how they're facing head-on their biggest concerns and making ends meet in a new year.

What are their hopes, or fears, and how will their lives change as inflation remains high and a new administration begins?

The goal is simple: We want to re-focus the spotlight and put it on you.

If your family is interested in being considered for this groundbreaking project, fill out the form below and someone from our team may contact you.

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)