Selena Gomez teases return to 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2 as Alex Russo

Selena Gomez teases her return as Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" season two through an Instagram story.

Selena Gomez teases her return as Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" season two through an Instagram story.

Selena Gomez teases her return as Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" season two through an Instagram story.

Selena Gomez teases her return as Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" season two through an Instagram story.

LOS ANGELES -- On Thursday, Selena Gomez teased the return of Alex Russo for season two of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," the continuation of the Emmy Award-winning "Wizards of Waverly Place."

In a recent Instagram story posted to @selenagomez, the star teased her return as the fan-favorite character with an image of her on set, holding Alex's wand. Disney confirmed she will guest star.

"Just feels right.." read the image's caption.

Instagram story showing Selena Gomez on set of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" season 2 holding Alex Russo's wand. The text reads "Just feels right.." IG: @selenagomez

Alongside Gomez, the series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

In season two of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought, especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo's new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.

Season one of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is now streaming on Disney+. Season two is coming this fall.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.