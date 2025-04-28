'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars reveal spoilers and secrets to their success

"That's a huge spoiler." #MomTok stars Whitney and Demi spill the tea on what's to come. Season two of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres May 15 on Hulu.

BEVERLY HILLS -- What's happening in the world of MomTok? Turns out, quite a lot!

On The Red Carpet caught up with "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann at Hulu's Get Real event in Beverly Hills where they spilled the tea, including a big spoiler!

"Me and Whitney are friends!," exclaimed Engemann.

"In that season, we mended our relationship, and I think it's cool to see," Leavitt continued. "That's a huge spoiler."

Engemann, Leavitt, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews make up "Mom Tok," a group of social media influencers who share the ups and downs of their lives, scandals and all, with their fans.

The group went viral after Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she and her husband were "soft swinging." And the trailer for season two revealed that Miranda McWhorter, Taylor's best friend, is coming to "set the record straight" about the scandal.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" had Hulu's most watched unscripted season premiere of 2024. And their popularity continues to soar. Leavitt said it has invigorated her to work harder.

"Honestly, every single woman in this group has put in such hard work and so much effort to, like, build this business...it's just so cool that this is what we've been able to create from that," she said. "It's every single day, it's sharing your life...I would say majority of every, every woman in this cast is the breadwinner."

Do they have any regrets about sharing their lives?

"At the end of the day, we're all human. We're navigating and navigating social media and life in general the best way that we can. And yeah, there's definitely moments where you're like, oh, that was maybe a little too far too much for sure," Engemann admitted.

Leavitt added, "We're allowed to not be perfect at this, you know, we're allowed to make mistakes and figure it out along the way."

Season two of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres May 15 on Hulu. Season one is currently streaming.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.