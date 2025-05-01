Sean 'Diddy' Combs rejects plea deal ahead of sex trafficking trial

At the request of Combs' lawyers, Judge Arun Subramanian said Combs "will be permitted to receive non-prison clothing at the MDC to wear for his trial.

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday formally rejected the government's offer to plead guilty and spare himself the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence.

"Yes I do, your honor," Combs said after Judge Arun Subramanian asked him whether he rejected the offer federal prosecutors made.

Combs is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday with jury selection on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution that allege he coerced women into prolonged sexual encounters he called "freak-offs."

