5-year-old flies off Wisconsin school bus when truck slams into it: VIDEO

Surveillance video shows the moment when a truck and a school bus crash on Highway 54 near Royalton in Waupaca County, Wisconsin.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. -- The father of three girls who were getting off a school bus while it was struck by a truck in Wisconsin is speaking out about the frightening crash.

The scary scene on Highway 54 near Royalton in Waupaca County was caught on camera as it happened Tuesday afternoon, WBAY reported.

Incredibly, no one was seriously hurt, but it is hard to watch. The truck, pulling a trailer, slammed into the school bus as kids tried to get off.

Shane Kreuscher was inside his house, waiting for his three daughters to be dropped off.

"All of a sudden, I just heard and felt this huge boom," Kreuscher said.

Danee Kreuscher, 13, her twin sister, Amya, and their younger sister, 5-year-old Vera, were among the four kids on board the bus at the time.

Vera was just stepping off the bus, and was thrown to the pavement, leaving a mark on her left arm.

"When Vera was walking off the bus, she was on the last step. Then, the truck hit the bus. I could just see Vera fly out of the bus, and I just fell back," Amya said.

Surprisingly, there were no serious injuries from this crash. The kids had some scrapes and bruises and decided to take a day off from school on Wednesday as a result.

On social media, the driver of the truck is claiming that the afternoon sun was a factor while the sheriff's department says the incident is still under investigation.

"I have not been able to get rid of the adrenaline and the anxiety since last night. Even though I knew in my head what happened before I physically saw the video, after seeing the video, I think it made the anxiety so much worse as a parent because our kids have to get off this bus every day and get on this bus every day," Kreuscher said.

Kreuscher hopes the crash will draw awareness to issues with speed on Highway 54, especially around school buses, moving forward.