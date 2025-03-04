Rosenberg considers splash pad admission fee to help fund the $62,000 annual maintenance costs

The Rosenberg City Council is considering a splash pad admission fee to help fund the $62,000 annual maintenance costs.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Rosenberg families fear a way to beat the heat this summer may not be possible if an admission plan moves forward.

From the construction cost to recycling water and safety, the splash pad at Travis Park in Rosenberg has been a topic of discussion with city leaders for years.

A facility once again on council members' minds, this time in the form of a fee.

"I would pay the fee because I don't like to travel far," Irene Andrade said. "I try to stay local."

"I would probably go somewhere else," James Norman said. "Just to give a peace of mind."

During a recent council workshop meeting, there was an item about a splash pad admission fee.

Rosenberg Mayor William Benton told ABC13 it may be necessary because of the number of non-Rosenberg residents that use the facility. As for how much the fee could be, he isn't sure because the discussion hasn't gone that far.

"Think about people, the men and women who have children and are trying to afford a living already and having to pay an extra fee. I wouldn't recommend it," Norman said.

Before the meeting, city staff looked at other splash pads across southeast Texas to see what they charged.

They found no fee in Sugar Land, Houston, Galveston, or the Woodlands. In fact, the city report states that they found no other city splash pad that charges admission.

The city said maintaining the splash pad costs $62,000 a year. There is no fee yet to offset that.

The council tabled the item because some members wanted to hear from neighbors.

"Think about the families," Andrade said. "Think about all the parents out there who are probably struggling right now just to get the kids out and doing something."

The possible fee has the splash pad back on leaders' and parents' minds, with weeks to go before it opens for the season.

