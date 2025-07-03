Rockies host the Astros on home losing streak

Houston Astros (52-34, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Walter (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

Astros -186, Rockies +154; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to break their five-game home skid with a win against the Houston Astros.

Colorado is 8-34 in home games and 19-67 overall. The Rockies have a 13-30 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston is 52-34 overall and 20-20 on the road. The Astros are 18-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .286 batting average, and has 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 50 RBI. Tyler Freeman is 13 for 37 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .253 for the Astros. Victor Caratini is 8 for 34 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .234 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.