Robbery suspects in custody after shots were fired at undercover police officers, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two robbery suspects are in custody after firing shots at undercover officers on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

No injuries were reported, and details remain limited. Authorities did not reveal what led up to the shooting or the identities of the suspects involved.

HPD said a K-9 was responsible for the suspects' capture.

SkyEye was overhead after the incident happened and captured footage of heavy police presence outside a Family Dollar.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

