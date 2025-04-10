Simu Liu hosts new reality showdown! What he said about Spencer Pratt and the other 19 reality stars fighting for $1 million!

Reality TV icons and newcomers compete for $1 million in 'Got to Get Out' hosted by Simu Liu

Simu Liu comments on Spencer Pratt's creativity in an interview about their new reality competition show, "Got to Get Out."

Simu Liu comments on Spencer Pratt's creativity in an interview about their new reality competition show, "Got to Get Out."

Simu Liu comments on Spencer Pratt's creativity in an interview about their new reality competition show, "Got to Get Out."

Simu Liu comments on Spencer Pratt's creativity in an interview about their new reality competition show, "Got to Get Out."

LOS ANGELES -- Simu Liu takes on the role of host in the thrilling new reality competition "Got to Get Out," where 20 contestants are vying for a million-dollar prize.

In "Got to Get Out," a mix of reality TV legends and cunning newcomers are locked in a house for 10 days, caught in a tense game of deception as they wait for their chance at a huge cash prize. As the clock ticks down, contestants must decide, stick together and split the money or make a daring escape to steal it all for themselves.

Simu brings his signature charm and humor to the intense competition, teasing the contestants along the way. One of his favorite targets has been Spencer Pratt, former star of "The Hills," who has surprised Simu with his unexpected creativity throughout the game.

"Spencer's not a difficult person to make fun of from an eagle-eye perspective," he said. "The man hid himself in a pile of literal trash to get taken out along with the garbage."

For Simu, the unpredictable nature of the show is one of its most enjoyable aspects.

"It's all kind of up to the cast, whatever they do," he says, relishing the chaos that the show brings.

A tense moment for contestants comes when they realize someone is attempting to escape. At that point, they can push a button to close the gates of the house and trigger an alarm that alerts everyone.

"You want to recruit some people, you want to do it alone," Liu added. "I get to just kind of sit back and comment, and we all get to watch what unfolds together."

Curious to see how it all plays out? "Got to Get Out" premieres with all eight episodes April 11 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.