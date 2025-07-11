Rangers play the Astros after Semien's 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (46-48, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (55-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (4-6, 4.32 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

Astros -134, Rangers +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros after Marcus Semien had four hits on Thursday in an 11-4 win over the Angels.

Houston has a 55-38 record overall and a 32-17 record in home games. The Astros have a 43-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas is 46-48 overall and 20-29 on the road. The Rangers have the top team ERA in the AL at 3.31.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Josh Smith leads the Rangers with a .287 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 32 walks and 24 RBI. Corey Seager is 14 for 37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Meyers: day-to-day (calf), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.