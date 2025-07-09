Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals up to 36% off, including Casper, Nectar, Serta and more

Looking to elevate your bedtime routine? Amazon Prime Day 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress and get a better night's rest. Shop these Prime Day deals today to snag low prices on popular brands like Nectar, Casper, and more.

See our top Prime Day mattress deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

21% off Amazon ZINUS 8 Inch Green Tea Cooling Memory Foam Mattress- Twin $94.00

$119.99 Shop now at Amazon

I've owned a number of Zinus mattresses and have always reliably enjoyed their comfort. This green tea cooling twin mattress is 22% off and a steal for those looking for a smaller bedroom or guest room mattress. Get it now for under $100.

30% off Amazon Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm $451.06

$649.00 Shop now at Amazon

Nectar comes with a 365-night home trial and guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it. It's all the more reason to give this popular mattress a trial run in your bedroom.

36% off Amazon Serta - Plush Pillow Top 14.5 Inch Queen Mattress $445.60

$699.00 Shop now at Amazon

Serta is a well-known brand in the mattress industry. This pick is the deepest of our mattresses at 14.5" and is plush for side sleepers who prefer extra comfort at the shoulders, hips and lower back.

30% off Amazon Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid Mattress $1,046.50

$1,495.00 Shop now at Amazon

The Casper Original Hybrid mattress comes with Zoned Support which gives you specific support for different parts of your body.

17% off Amazon Leesa Queen Size Sapira Hybrid Mattress, Medium Firm Firmness $1,399.00

$1,699 Shop now at Amazon

The Leesa is the splurge pick of the bunch. It has over 1,000 active response springs to help with support, and you can rest easy with a 100-night trial.

