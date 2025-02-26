Pope Francis spends another 'quiet night' resting after Vatican gives medical updates

ROME -- The pope spent another 'quiet night' in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he has been recovering from a bout with bronchitis since Feb. 14, the Vatican said early Wednesday.

Pope Francis' condition remains "critical but stable," Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday.

"There have been no acute respiratory episodes and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable. In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan for radiological monitoring of the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains uncertain," the Vatican said Tuesday.

Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition but officials said that he had shown a "slight improvement" on Monday.

Further updates on the pontiff's condition are expected on Wednesday.