Fight among roommates leads to fatal stabbing in Liberty County, sheriff's office says

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate on Friday evening.
Deputies arrived at CR 5007 in Cleveland, Texas, and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the face.
EMS rendered aid to the man, who was later taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter for his injuries in critical condition.
During the investigation, deputies found the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the victim and his roommate, identified as 52-year-old Pedro Luis Rodriguez Naranjo.
As officials were executing a search warrant, investigators were notified that the 60-year-old victim had died from his injuries.
According to officers, Naranjo was seen fleeing the scene in a black Mercedes car.
A warrant is now out for his arrest, officials said.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.