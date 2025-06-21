24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fight among roommates leads to fatal stabbing in Liberty County, sheriff's office says

KTRK logo
Saturday, June 21, 2025 6:24PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate on Friday evening.

Deputies arrived at CR 5007 in Cleveland, Texas, and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the face.

EMS rendered aid to the man, who was later taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter for his injuries in critical condition.

During the investigation, deputies found the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the victim and his roommate, identified as 52-year-old Pedro Luis Rodriguez Naranjo.

As officials were executing a search warrant, investigators were notified that the 60-year-old victim had died from his injuries.

According to officers, Naranjo was seen fleeing the scene in a black Mercedes car.

A warrant is now out for his arrest, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW