Investigation underway after woman found dead on side of League City road, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions continue to swirl after a woman's body was found by the side of a busy League City road.

Motorists made the discovery around 2:30 p.m. on FM 646 near South Shore Boulevard, but police say the body may have been there since Wednesday.

At this time, police believe it's possible 45-year-old Jennifer Haardt was hit by a vehicle, but no driver had come forward as of Friday.

Bailey Cavness said she was the one who reported the body to police.

She said she was driving eastbound on FM 646 when the truck in front of her stopped and the driver got out.

"My windows were down, and he yelled, 'Call 911, there's a dead body,'" Cavness said.

Footage from SkyEye shows the body was only a few feet from the road, in full view of passing cars.

"She was wide out. She was right in the open, so I don't know how many people passed her and how that was possible," she said.

Police have still been unable to narrow down exactly when Haardt was hit and they had no vehicle descriptions to offer.

At this point, they're asking anyone with information to give them a call at 281-332-2566.

"The thought of someone being on the side of the road that you love and care about and people just passing by is really upsetting," Cavness said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.