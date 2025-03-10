Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking into a shooting after a man was found dead in his vehicle Monday morning.

According to HPD, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at about 3:45 a.m. at 8713 Leycrest Road.

When officers arrived, they a vehicle in a ditch.

Officers went to check and found a man inside the vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are working on the case, but no suspect information has yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case can call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

