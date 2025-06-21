Pixar takes us into the 'communiverse' with out-of-this-world animated adventure 'Elio'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The newest Disney-Pixar animated movie, "Elio," is now in the theatres, and it takes moviegoers out of this world.

In "Elio," a little boy who loves space is happily abducted by aliens and taken to a place where he feels he belongs.

"It was important for our art team to kind of design the world of space, to design the 'communiverse' to be this colorful, welcoming, diverse place, this aspirational place where aliens of all shapes and sizes and colors can come and live together," said director Domee Shi. "And when Elio first lands, he just feels like this is home and he wants to stay."

Virtual reality! Animation! Voiceover sessions! Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios for a look at how "Elio" was brought to life. It's in theaters now.

"He wants to go somewhere where he'll be loved and he feels like he belongs," Director Madeline Sharafian said. "And I feel like when you are young and you're dreaming of these places, it's usually because maybe you feel like you're missing something in your real life and you're craving understanding or belonging."

Themes in "Elio" include loss, love, friendship, and healing... with plenty of adventure and plenty of colorful aliens. Actually, too many to include in the movie!

"We had many, many other designs that we didn't even bring into 3D," said producer Mary Alice Drum. "And we were talking the other day. There's a fun group of aliens that kind of look like mushrooms that were really featured at one point. They're really funny. We had to cut that scene, so there's just -- the world of the aliens is so much and there's so many more than you even see on screen."

"Elio" is in theatres now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.

