Missing woman's body found wrapped in blanket, towel in Philly garage

Police confirmed on Monday that the body found is missing woman, Ivelisse Lugo.

PHILADELPHIA -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket and towel inside a garage in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.

It all started with a missing persons report.

Police responded to the 5900-block of Elsinore Street on Saturday for a report of a missing person, 51-year-old Ivelisse Lugo.

Neighbors on the block told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI that Lugo's daughter was going door-to-door, asking if they've seen her mom.

That's when they say the daughter called the police and reported her mother missing.

Police issued an alert for Lugo around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

They say Lugo was last seen around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday at her home on Elsinore Street.

In the missing persons report, police said Lugo may be with her estranged husband. He owns a 2006 Chevy Express van, with a cross on the rear door, with Pennsylvania license plate #ZRR-4023. They have not released his name.

When police returned to the home to continue their investigation on Sunday, that's when they found a woman dead around 4:20 p.m., with a stab wound to the back. She was wrapped in a blanket and towel inside the garage.

Police confirmed on Monday that the body found is Lugo.

Neighbors described her as a sweet and kind woman.

According to officials, no arrests have been made and no weapons were found.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Ivelisse Lugo is urged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.