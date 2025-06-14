Pena leads Astros against the Twins following 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (36-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-30, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Astros -126, Twins +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins after Jeremy Pena had four hits against the Twins on Friday.

Houston has a 25-13 record in home games and a 39-30 record overall. The Astros are 31-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 16-21 record in road games and a 36-33 record overall. The Twins have a 27-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pena has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 9 for 37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 11 doubles, five home runs and 37 RBI for the Twins. Willi Castro is 15 for 38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jacob Melton: day-to-day (ankle), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hamstring), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.