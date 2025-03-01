Watch 'On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview'

In the new "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview," we take you to Hollywood for a look ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

In the new "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview," we take you to Hollywood for a look ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

In the new "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview," we take you to Hollywood for a look ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

In the new "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview," we take you to Hollywood for a look ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar Sunday is tomorrow on ABC featuring first-time Oscar host Conan O'Brien.

The On The Red Carpet team will be there interviewing the stars live as they arrive in our annual Oscars red carpet pre-show, but first, watch our new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview" in the video player above!

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

In the new special, George Pennacchio takes you onto the red carpet as it's still being built for a look ahead to Hollywood's biggest night.

The special includes a new interview with Oscar host Conan O'Brien who's been displaced from his Pacific Palisades home due to the Southern California wildfires, but says he still wants the show to be as celebratory as possible under this year's very unique circumstances.

"Part of the message I'm hoping for this year's Oscars, is that we roll up our sleeves and we get back to work," O'Brien told On The Red Carpet.

OSCARS 2025: Here's how to and where to watch the 97th Academy Awards

Also in this new episode of On The Red Carpet, the Chief Awards Editor for Variety, Clayton Davis, gives us his predictions for which stars are going to win Oscars this year, plus our fashion expert, supermodel Roshumba Williams, predicts which stylish stars could turn the most heads on the red carpet.

There's also a fun look back on some of the earliest film roles for this year's nominees like Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan and others. Can you guess which three of this year's Oscar nominees got their start on "Law & Order?"

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview," in the video player above.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.

