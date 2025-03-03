Kieran Culkin delivers hilarious speech about having 4 kids with wife Jazz after Oscar win

Kieran Culkin has won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 97th Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Kieran Culkin is officially an Academy Award winner and he made sure to remind his wife of a very special promise in his unforgettable acceptance speech.

The "Succession" star took home his first-ever Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Benji Kaplan in "A Real Pain."

The film, written, directed by and co-starring Jesse Eisenberg, follows two mismatched cousins as they tour Poland to honor their late grandmother.

This marked Culkin's first Oscar nomination and win, and true to form, he turned his speech into a mix of gratitude, charm and humor.

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

After taking the stage, Culkin made it clear he had an important topic to address his long-running deal with his wife, Jazz Charton, about expanding their family.

"Please don't play the music, because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz," he began, before diving into the backstory.

"A year ago, I said that I wanted a third kid, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid. Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was going to win."

"Anyway, after the show, we're walking through a parking lot. She's holding the Emmy and she goes, 'Oh, god, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.'

"I turned to her and said, 'Really, I want four.' And she turned to me -- I swear to god this happened -- and said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'"

"I held my hand out, she shook it and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey?"

The audience erupted in laughter as Culkin turned to his wife in the crowd.

"Then I just have to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith -- no pressure," he joked.

"I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again. And let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say? I love you. I love. I love you."

The actor and Charton, who have been married since 2013, currently share two children together.

If his speech is any indication, a third (and fourth) may now be on the horizon.