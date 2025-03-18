Onasti Toddler Tower Stools recalled due to fall and injury hazard

The stools were sold exclusively on Amazon.

More than 10,000 toddler stools sold on Amazon have been recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Onasti Toddler Tower Stools, which were sold exclusively on Amazon between March 2024 and December 2024 by retailer Blissful-Time, were recalled after reports of collapses and tipping over, leading to injuries.

The recall notice, issued by the CPSC on March 13, 2025, stated that approximately 10,300 units of the foldable, triangular-shaped stools were affected.

The stools, available in multiple colors including beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, and light blue and pink, measure 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall. They feature handles and an adjustable platform, which can be raised or lowered from two to three steps.

They retailed between $72 and $90 and were manufactured in China.

Blissful-Time received four reports of the stools collapsing or tipping over while in use, resulting in two injuries, according to the CPSC. One incident caused bruising, while another resulted in a brain injury to a toddler, the agency said.

What should consumers do?

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children, the CPSC stated.

Blissful-Time is offering a free repair kit, which includes two steps, a base, and a guardrail to improve stability and prevent further accidents.

How to get a repair kit

Consumers can contact Blissful-Time to receive their free repair kit.

According to its official recall site, the company can be reached by toll-free phone at (833) 999-9327, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Consumers can also contact Blissful-Time by email at support@onasti.net with the subject line "Stool Repair Kit Request."

Additionally, consumers can request a repair kit using the form on the company's recall site here.

Repair kits will be shipped to affected customers free of charge.

According to the CPSC, Blissful-Time is contacting all known purchasers directly.

ABC News has reached out to Blissful-Time and Amazon for comment on the recall.