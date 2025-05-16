Armed robbery suspect hospitalized after being shot by officer near Highway 288, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a police officer Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department said that at about 3:25 p.m., an officer discharged his weapon and hit an armed robbery suspect along Southmore Boulevard near Highway 288.

HPD said the suspect was taken to the hospital, and the officer was not injured.

According to police, the incident started somewhere near Almeda and Southmore, though it's unclear what exactly transpired.

SkyEye flew over the scene where heavy law enforcement surrounded the area.

ABC13 is working to gather more facts on this breaking news story.

