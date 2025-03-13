New Jersey home of a prominent Bayer executive targeted in alleged arson, sources say

The home of a prominent Bayer executive was targeted last week in an alleged arson in New Jersey, law enforcement sources told ABC News

Police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to the North Jersey home of an executive from the pharmaceutical giant Bayer.

They are questioning if the exec was targeted specifically, and if so, why.

The company is famous for Aspirin and Aleve, and for its merger with Monsanto - who is the maker of the controversial weedkiller, Roundup.

The home was occupied, but there is no report of significant damage or injuries.

There are concerns this could be a follow-up incident to the fatal shooting of another drug company executive.

"Individuals mobilized by economic grievances are using the murder of a health insurance CEO as inspiration for threats and attack plotting, expanding their target set to include government and public safety officials," the Homeland Security Department said

Last December Penn grad Luigi Mangione, who wrote about his deep grievances against the healthcare industry, was arrested and charged withmurdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Security officials are on heightened alert, given a noted increase in violence toward healthcare workers in general and public support for Mangione on social media.

"I think people are frustrated, and they see a way to release their frustration by going after, for example, CEOs, for not them personally, but what they represent," said ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garret.

Violent incidents targeting not only executives, but also healthcare workers, have increased more than 60% in recent years, according to ABC News.