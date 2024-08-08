Rapper Nelly arrested for an alleged prior incident, not for drug possession, lawyer clarifies

Rapper Nelly was arrested Wednesday for a previously issued citation, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., was arrested at 4:45 a.m. CT in St. Louis, according to arrest records.

In a statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officials confirmed Nelly's arrest at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri, where the rapper was "initially contacted by the Patrol during an identification verification in accordance with Missouri Gaming Commission regulations."

"During the verification process, Haynes was found to have an active warrant for his arrest from the Maryland Heights Police Department and was arrested without incident," the statement continued. "During a search of his person incident to the arrest, Haynes was found to be in possession of four pills. A preliminary investigation tentatively identified the pills as Ecstasy."

The "Hot in Herre" and "Air Force Ones" rapper was held at Maryland Heights Police Department and has since been released, Missouri State Highway Patrol records show.

In a statement from Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, he said the arrest "was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer" and clarified that he was "not charged with drug possession."

"He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice," Rosenblum said in the statement.

"After winning several jackpots at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater, instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes' winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants," the statement continued. "The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check."

"Once Mr. Haynes was informed of the warrant for a No Proof of insurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons," the statement said. "This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found alleged "ecstasy" in Mr. Haynes' personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way."

Last week, Nelly wrapped his performances with Janet Jackson on the summer leg of her "Together Again" tour. Nelly joined Jackson as a special guest.

The artist is slated to perform at the Walworth County Fair at the end of the month.