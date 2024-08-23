Suspect charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from Midtown church in check scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with stealing $20,000 from a church in Midtown, according to court documents.

Lionel Landry is accused of stealing a $2,931 check from the Lord of the Streets Episcopal Church and altering the amount to $22,931 in December 2023.

Surveillance footage later captured Landry withdrawing $7,500 from a bank in Baton Rouge, documents said.

An official from the church said he discovered the theft while observing the church's bank statements. The check had been altered, with the payee changed to Landry, documents said.

The church official said he did not know who Landry was.

Landry was seen in court on Tuesday, facing charges of theft aggregate.

