Honolulu police arrest a Maui doctor after he allegedly tries to kill his wife while hiking

Gerhardt Konig, 46, and his wife were at Pali Lookout on Oahu on Monday morning when Konig allegedly tried to push her off the trail.

HONOLULU -- A Maui doctor was in custody Wednesday after he allegedly tried to kill his wife by pushing her off a hiking trail and hitting her multiple times on the head with a rock, Honolulu police said.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He has not been charged.

A text message was sent to Konig's cellphone seeking comment, but there was no immediate response. It was not clear whether he had an attorney, and phones rang unanswered at the Honolulu public defender's office.

Police said a 36-year-old woman reported the incident Monday morning and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two witnesses called 911 and helped the police with their investigation.

Konig fled the scene, prompting an hourslong search and the closure of a state park, police said. Officers arrested him just after 6 p.m. following a brief foot chase.

The couple were hiking on the Pali Puka trail, which traverses a ridge with dramatic ocean and mountain views. The trailhead is a short drive from downtown Honolulu.

Konig is an anesthesiologist at Maui Health, which operates hospitals and clinics in Maui County and is an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente. Maui Health said in a statement to media organizations that he was suspended pending investigation.

Maui Health's online directory previously listed Konig as a provider, according to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, but his name was no longer in it Wednesday.

Kaiser Permanente, whose Hawaii offices were closed Wednesday for a state holiday, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.