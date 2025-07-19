Mariners play the Astros on home winning streak

Houston Astros (56-41, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers (2-4, 6.48 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Evans (3-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

Mariners -123, Astros +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Houston Astros.

Seattle has a 26-21 record in home games and a 52-45 record overall. The Mariners are 21-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston is 56-41 overall and 23-22 on the road. The Astros are 26-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles and 38 home runs for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 11 for 37 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 50 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14 for 37 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Astros: Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.