Man shot to death outside home on Avenue C

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after getting into a confrontation with another person that ended in gunfire Friday evening in the Channelview area.

The shooting unfolded at a home in the the 16000 block of Avenue C near the East Freeway just before 8 p.m. Investigators said the home where the shooting occurred was being rented out by several people.

HCSO deputies arrived to the home after receieving several 911 calls regarding a man being shot. A man was found in the front yard with a gunshot wound and EMS began performing life-saving aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the victim got into an argument with the suspect, who reportedly pulled out a weapon and shot him before fleeing the area.

HCSO said deputies were able to identify a possible suspect through researching various social media accounts, however, no one is in custody at this time.

It was also learned that the suspect was in another altercation with another person that did not end in gunfire.

Charges are being looked at against the suspect, HCSO says.