Man killed in gunfire exchange at business parking lot in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday night in a gunfight that broke out at a commercial center parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at 5625 Adine Bender Road. Preliminary information is that two men exchanged gunfire, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man involved fled the area on foot.

It's unclear what sparked the shootout between the men or if anyone else was injured.