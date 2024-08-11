Gunman opens fire, hits man after fight causing crash at NE Houston intersection, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at and then crashing into another vehicle in the Kashmere Gardens area, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to HPD, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to what they classified as a major accident that OnStar reported.

Two collided cars were discovered when officers arrived in the 400 block of Lockwood Drive.

HPD said the crash stemmed from a shooting in a nearby parking lot at a gas station.

Officials said two men were fighting in the parking lot when the victim got in his vehicle and fled. However, the second man followed the victim and opened fire, hitting him several times in his torso and upper extremities.

The injured man continued before driving into an intersection and then was struck by a separate vehicle.

The other driver in the second vehicle was not injured. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

Officials did not elaborate on the shooter's description.