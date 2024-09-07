Suspect on the run after man found shot to death inside southwest Houston apartment, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers responded to a shooting call at around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 7500 block of Corporate Drive.

According to HPD, the man was found dead by his roommate, who had just returned home from work.

Investigators say neighbors heard an argument between the victim and another man and then heard gunshots.

Police say the unknown suspect fled the scene, and investigators are looking for any surveillance video of the suspect escaping.