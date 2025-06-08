Disturbance between family members leads to one man fatally stabbed in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a fight among family members led to a deadly stabbing in northeast Houston, according to police.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Bigwood near Bretshire after midnight on Sunday.

HPD said officers arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he would later died, according to HPD.

Police said he and a relative got into an argument and had to be separated moments before the stabbing happened. The two reportedly fought earlier Saturday, but it continued through the evening, according to officers.

The familial relation between the victim and the suspect remains unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody, but police did not reveal if any charges would be filed.