Luke Bryan raves over 'pretty special' 2024 CMA Awards co-hosting gig

The "American Idol" judge grew up watching the CMA Awards with his family every year. Plus, Bryan spills on co-host Lainey Wilson.

The "American Idol" judge grew up watching the CMA Awards with his family every year. Plus, Bryan spills on welcoming co-host Lainey Wilson.

The "American Idol" judge grew up watching the CMA Awards with his family every year. Plus, Bryan spills on welcoming co-host Lainey Wilson.

The "American Idol" judge grew up watching the CMA Awards with his family every year. Plus, Bryan spills on welcoming co-host Lainey Wilson.

The "American Idol" judge grew up watching the CMA Awards with his family every year. Plus, Bryan spills on welcoming co-host Lainey Wilson.

Luke Bryan - "American Idol" judge, country superstar, 2024 CMA Awards show co-host four years consecutively - what can't he do?!

The two-time "Entertainer of the Year" recipient grew up sitting in his living room watching the CMA Awards every year with his family. Bryan tells On the Red Carpet, "we watch the CMAs every year and so the fact that I get to host it is pretty special."

Making the occasion more special? Getting to co-host with fellow country crooner, Lainey Wilson, and NFL star Peyton Manning. Sounds like Bryan and Manning (CMA Awards show host three years in a row!) are ready to welcome Wilson into the hosting club, saying "I think Lainey's got the personality to come right into the mix with me and Peyton. And we'll just have to see what kind of alcoholic beverages that Lainey prefers about midway through the show."

Don't miss country's biggest night. "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8 pm EST, Wednesday, November 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live at 6pm ET/3pm PT on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

And if you want to see more of Bryan and the story behind his songs, fans can watch his new docuseries, "It's All Country," streaming now on Hulu. The singer opens up to On the Red Carpet about his musical career, explaining "the story I'm telling is this is where I'm at currently in my life. Early in my career, I was doing party songs and upbeat songs and putting Spring Break albums out, and we were going to Spring Break. It was craziness. And so now I'm talking about, I feel like people can hear the maturity of where I'm at in life."

Still need more from the busy musician? You're in luck! Bryan is returning to the judge's panel for season 23 of "American Idol" with season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood! She makes history as the first-ever winner to return as a judge on the hit competition series.

The new season of "American Idol" premieres on March 9, 2025 on ABC, next day streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.