Luigi Mangione attorneys seek dismissal of state murder case

Mangione has claimed police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, gave him "a specious and unreasonable" explanation for why officers approached him and failed to read him his Miranda rights.

Defense attorneys for alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione said Thursday that the murder indictment a state grand jury returned against him should be dismissed due to double jeopardy and other alleged violations.

The indictment should be dismissed "because concurrent state and federal prosecutions violate the Double Jeopardy Clause, the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process Clause and Mr. Mangione's constitutional rights against self-incrimination, to meaningfully defend himself, to a fair and impartial jury and to the effective assistance of counsel," defense attorneys said Thursday.

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said "prosecutorial one-upmanship" resulted in Mangione facing state and federal charges in New York and separate charges in Pennsylvania.

