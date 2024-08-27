'Live with Kelly and Mark' kicks off Season 37 on Sept. 3

Kelly Ripa didn't let a false eyelash malfunction ruin her Disney Legends induction and jokes about husband Mark Consuelos' reaction to the honor.

LOS ANGELES -- "Live with Kelly and Mark" is kicking off Season 37 on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The new season starts with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests, including Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, Taraji P. Henson, David Muir, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Colin Farrell, Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough, Edie Falco, Elizabeth Olsen and more.

The show starts after a successful Season 36, which included an Emmy win and Kelly being honored as a Disney Legend.

You won't want to miss "Live's Turn Back Time Week," from Sept. 9-13, when they'll feature savvy ways for viewers to look and feel their best at any age to explore the pros and cons of cosmetic surgery, supplements for healthy aging, diet tips and tricks, how to improve your memory and more.

"Live" will also present its annual Guinness World Record Week, Sept. 16-20, with brand-new challenges for Kelly and Mark!

Disney is the parent company of ABC Network and this station.

