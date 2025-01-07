At least 95 dead in 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, Chinese media reports

At least 95 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The earthquake occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet, just after 9 a.m. with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter in Xizang, China, the local name for the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"The region near the India and Eurasia plate boundary has a history of large earthquakes," the USGS said in a summary of the quake. "In the past century, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 6 and greater within 250 km of the January 7, 2025, earthquake."

Many houses collapsed near the epicenter, according to reports.

The death toll had previously been reported at 53, with about 60 other injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.