Dozens of customers without power after 18-wheeler hits power line in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of people in the La Marque area could be without power for a couple of hours Tuesday after an 18-wheeler crashed with a power line, knocking down the pole and sparking an outage.

According to the La Marque Police Department, the 18-wheeler hit a power line on Delaney Road near Texas Avenue, causing power lines and poles to fall between Delaney and Garret streets.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area due to the live power lines on the road.

According to CenterPoint's outage tracker, the incident appears to be impacting 60 customers in the area. It's not clear how long it'll be until power is restored.

