Klein Fire Department deputy chief arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Friday, May 16, 2025 9:45PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy chief with the Klein Fire Department was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Mike Phillips, 61, punched his girlfriend's arm and grabbed it, leaving marks and bruises on her.

Records show Phillips is KFD's deputy chief of operations.

The fire department also released the following statement regarding Phillips' arrest:

"We are aware of the situation involving Deputy Chief Mike Phillips. Chief Phillips is an active member of the Klein Fire Department who is presently absent from work. His regular duty status will be determined at a later date. While we do not have enough information at this time to comment on this situation, we do not discuss personnel matters nor those that are non-work related."

He is currently being held on a $1,500 bond.

